Court urged to slam Trump with a 'frivolous-litigation' penalty in scathing editorial

Reacting to a lawsuit filed by former Donald Trump against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claiming she attempted to "destroy his life" by claiming that Russia was helping his 2016 presidential campaign, the editorial board of the St Louis Post-Dispatch made the case that the former president needs to be sanctioned for yet another frivolous lawsuit.

As the editors wrote, Trump has an extensive history of filing lawsuits over anything that displeases him dating long before he jumped into politics and now he is using the courts to score political points without any intention of seeing his lawsuits through.

According to the editors, the overly litigious Trump needs to be penalized for wasting the time of an over-taxed legal system with a suit some legal experts have labeled "garbage."

As the editors noted, Trump's latest legal assault on Clinton is laughable considering his history of slander.

"Former President Donald Trump — whose various slanders against his real and perceived political foes made him the most libelous president ever to hold the post — is now suing Hillary Clinton and others who highlighted his suspicious behavior toward Russia during and after the 2016 presidential campaign," the editorial began. "If and when Trump submits to being deposed by the defendants, we’ll believe this is something more than his usual empty bluster. If that doesn’t happen (prediction: it won’t), Trump should be on the business end of a major frivolous-litigation judgment."

Adding that a USA Today tally of Trump litigation prior to becoming president showed he had been party to "some 3,500 lawsuits, almost 2,000 of those as the plaintiff," the editorial pointed out that Trump has turned to the courts over every imagined slight.

"He has sued people for saying he’s worth less than he claims (this despite his documented habit of lying about his own wealth). As a real estate developer, he once sued the Chicago Tribune’s architecture critic for disputing Trump’s prediction that he would build the world’s tallest building," the editorial reported. "He once sued a small drugstore company — whose owners weren’t related to him but happened to be named Trump — for using their own name on their company."

According to the editors, it would serve Trump right if Clinton counter-sued him over his latest legal tantrum.

Explaining, "Trump’s behavior during the campaign invited suspicion about Russia (as when he publicly called on the Kremlin to hack Clinton’s email, and Russia promptly did)," the editors suggested, "His history indicates that he views litigation as just another version of his rallies: a consequence-free way to tweak his enemies and salve his ego. In this case, though, there should be consequences. Nothing would spell justice in this case better than a frivolous-litigation ruling against Trump."

