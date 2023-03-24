Trump lawyer to testify on classified documents in breakthrough for prosecutors

"Kyle, let me apologize for this whacko, his attorney and the judicial system the way it is today, because you were completely exonerated in your criminal case," said Ball.



"So they're suing me in the Eastern District of Wisconsin for emotional damages, pain and suffering, humiliation, a bunch of other things, I think conspiracy is one of them," said Rittenhouse. "And it's quite honestly ridiculous, it's frustrating, and I'm just praying it doesn't go anywhere because if they win, this is a new standard for people who defend themselves and are rightfully acquitted in a criminal court. If they're proven to use lawful self-defense, they're gonna say, hey, I know you were found not guilty, but we're gonna come after you in civil court, we're gonna take your money and we're gonna file these lawsuits against you and we're gonna drown you in a mountain of debt."

Rittenhouse and Ball bemoaned the fact that it would set "a horrible precedent" for gun rights and self-defense, noting that Grosskreutz admitted on the stand to pointing a gun at Rittenhouse himself.

"I mean, we see it here at OAN Kyle and other conservative voices out there," said Ball. "If you don't agree with what we're saying, the left's first go to is obviously attack the woke mob that's happened to you, whether it be in your face physically when you're out or on social media and the second is try to break them financially. That's what they do. Take away advertisers, we know this, take away cable coverage, satellite coverage. We know this or sue, sue, sue and try to take all your money."

