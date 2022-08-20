Trump's latest legal challenge is evidence that his lawyers are 'flailing about': legal expert

Reacting to a late Friday statement from Donald Trump's lawyers that they will vociferously challenge the search of Mar-a-Lago almost two weeks ago on 4th Amendment grounds, a former federal prosecutor laughed off the legal threat and said their legal challenge means they are grasping at straws.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," attorney Shanlon Wu accused the former president's legal team of flailing about in the pursuit of defending Trump.

On Friday, Trump took to truth Social and wrote, "A major motion pertaining to the Fourth Amendment will soon be filed concerning the illegal Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, right before the ever important Mid-Term Elections. My rights, together with the rights of all Americans, have been violated at a level rarely seen before in our Country. Remember, they even spied on my campaign. The greatest Witch Hunt in USA history has been going on for six years, with no consequences to the scammers. It should not be allowed to continue!"

Fox News then reported, " [Trump attorney] James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said that Trump's legal team is going to 'weigh in very strong and very hard,' stating that they are going to be 'attacking' the search warrant used in the FBI's raid on the former president's Florida estate., with Trusty adding, "It should be something that gets publicly filed. So the whole United States will get to read this thing."

According to Wu, their efforts are doomed to go down in flames.

"Do you think it is just reactionary?" host Phang asked. "Do you think that [they think] we might have been caught holding the bag a little bit here so we need to kind of catch up and show the public that we are actually doing something on behalf of Donald Trump."

"I think this is reactionary," Wu agreed. "Looking at it from the point of a prosecutor as well as the defense counsel, it just looks like a very disorganized strategy right now."

"They seem to be flailing about, they're trying all sorts of different ideas out," he elaborated. "So there is probably a fair amount of internal conflict as to how they should proceed at this point. That is the read that I get and it is fairly reactionary in there's not a very coherent theme."

"In one moment, they are talking about this is an unconstitutional search and the rights have been violated, and another moment you hear Trump talking about how he actually declassified all of the information and there is nothing to look at."

"They cannot make up their mind on what to do is my view on it, " he added with a laugh.

