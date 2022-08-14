Trump is 'facing a three-front war' as his legal problems overwhelm him: legal expert

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained that Donald Trump has so many investigations and lawsuits hanging over his head that he can't effectively fight them all.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the legal expert suggested that the former president is fighting nothing less than a ''three-front war."

With former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) saying he was surprised that the former president listened to his attorneys before pleading the 5th Amendment 440 times during a deposition in Manhattan, Katyal jumped in.

"The senator is actually correct," he began. "Trump's lawyers were able to convince Donald Trump to stay silent for four hours. That's a herculean task and the only way in which that happens is because Trump knows he's got something very serious to hide."

"And the senator are absolutely right, in the civil case, the inference is now drawn against him. So he is going to lose these civil cases about fraud that the New York attorney general is pursuing," he elaborated. "A question is now what happens in the criminal investigation, that's ongoing in New York which is totally unrelated to the criminal investigation that we have been talking about, about Mar-a-Lago and classified documents. And also unrelated to any investigation about Jan. 6."

"Trump is now facing a three-front war," he suggested.

