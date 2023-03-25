Texas woman busted for 60 fake Facebook accounts thinks Trump's troubles help him
With Donald Trump slated to speak in Waco, Texas, on Saturday night in his first major rally since jumping into the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, some of his most ardent fans started lining up early in the morning and expressing their belief that his legal problems are a plus for his political future.

According to a report from the New York Times' Michael Bender and J. David Goodman, hardcore supporters of the embattled former president have an unshakable belief that he can be elected again despite "a pattern of dangerous, discordant behavior that would have sunk most traditional politicians."

According to one Trump fan who will be attending, 71-year-old Leslie Splendoria, the idea that Trump might be arrested is "disgusting."

"They’re trying to do anything they can to get rid of him," she told the Times with her daughter, Kimberly Splendoria, 38, chiming in, "No one is safe. They can just throw you in jail, indict you.”

"Trump rallygoers often explain their continued backing of Mr. Trump in terms of gratitude. They say he has stood up for them and, as a result, has been targeted with investigations into his company’s finances, his handling of classified documents and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election," the Times report states with Courtney Sodolak, 37, who lives just outside Houston blowing off Trump's controversies, saying, "I think it just helps him.”

Sodolak also explained that she sees parallels between Trump's treatment and her own, claiming she keeps getting booted off social media for posts about Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse and the Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Wearing a shirt that read, "Guns Don’t Kill People, Clintons Do," she told the Times, "I’ve been through 60 Facebooks. I can’t even have one in my own name,” before adding that Trump's legal problems make him "more relatable to what real people go through. The social injustice.”

