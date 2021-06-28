Trump facing a host of 'dire' legal problems as Manhattan DA prepares to hand down indictments: analysis

On Monday, writing for Rolling Stone, Tim Dickinson and Ryan Bort walked through all of the serious civil and criminal cases in the works against former President Donald Trump — and laid out the "unprecedented" legal jeopardy the former president finds himself in.

"The prosecution of a former president would be unprecedented, and the notion that Trump could face dire consequences is hard to fathom given his ability to elude them," they wrote. "As president, he was shielded from prosecution; this is no longer the case. 'This is a significant concern for him because he's no longer in office,' says Rebecca Roiphe, an NYU law professor and former assistant DA in Manhattan. 'If he committed a crime like anyone else, I don't exactly understand how he could escape it.'"

Among the numerous civil and criminal cases noted by the report: the tax fraud investigation by Manhattan prosecutors, the business investigation by the New York attorney general, the election tampering probe in Georgia, multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, and the Ku Klux Klan Act lawsuit from members of Congress relating to his role in encouraging the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

This comes amid a report last week that Manhattan prosecutors are ready to move forward with indictments against the Trump Organization itself. While such corporate indictments are often paired with charges against individual executives, there is currently no clear indication the former president himself will face charges as part of the legal action, but experts believe such action could still effectively end the Trump Organization.

"Trump will still be able to cry 'witch hunt' as the investigations continue to develop, leading some to believe his legal trouble could actually help him should he decide to run again in 2024," the report concluded. "And in case you're wondering, a federal conviction would not disqualify him from doing so."

You can read more here.