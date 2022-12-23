Trump 'facing a tough legal year' as 'huge flurry of litigation' awaits him: NYT's Haberman

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning" hours after the Jan. 6 committee issued a damning report that recommended criminal charges be filed against Donald Trump while also concluding he should never be allowed to hold political office again, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman said his legal travails are only going to grow worse.

Speaking with co-hosts Don Lemon and Sarah Sidner, the Time's White House correspondent reminded them that the former president is going to be expending a massive amount of time and money next year battling in the courts.

As Haberman noted, even if nothing comes out of the Trump criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and he is not indicted, the list of legal woes "goes on."

"I want to just make one point that I think gets overlooked, and this is not related to the report -- other than that, it’s adjacent to it," she began. "You know, there’s a lot of focus on will Donald Trump get indicted. Even if Donald Trump doesn’t get indicted, he is facing this huge flurry of litigation this year. He's facing trials in a number of cases."

She then added, "He is facing a tough legal year no matter what happens here."

With host Sidner mentioning civil trials in New York and a grand jury investigation in Georgia, Haberman agreed and confirmed, "A fraud lawsuit related to ACN [a multi-level marketing scheme Trump and sons Eric and Don Jr. promoted], two suits related to E. Jean Carroll ... you know, the list goes on."

