Newly revealed audio clip appears to have caught Trump in a lie
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore)

According to audio obtained by CNN, former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had given letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives when he was being interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman last year for her upcoming book.

The book, “Confidence Man,” is due to be released Tuesday and includes new details about Trump’s time in the White House. The book also looks at his rise in the world of New York City politics and real estate in the 1970s and 1980s and how it ultimately shaped his worldview and his presidency.

“I have great things though, you know. The letters, the Kim Jong Un letters. I had many of them,” Trump told Haberman .

“You were able to take those with you?” Haberman asked.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's 'death wish' rant against McConnell 'put others at genuine risk of harm'

“No, I think that has the … I think that’s in the archives, but most of it is in the Archives. But the Kim Jong Un letters, we have incredible things. I have incredible letters with other leaders.”

"CNN and other outlets have previously reported that Trump, in fact, had kept the Kim letters among the tens of thousands of government documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House," CNN's reports stated. "The letters were among the items in the boxes he turned over to the National Archives in January, which also included classified material that prompted the Archives to refer the matter to the Justice Department."

Another audio clip of Haberman's interview with Trump shows the Times reporter asking Trump how he found out that rioters had breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6, to which Trump replies that he wasn't watching TV. But as CNN points out, "there have been multiple accounts that Trump did, in fact, watch the chaos at the Capitol unfolding on television, and it was a focus of one of the January 6 committee’s hearings earlier this year."

New audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to National Archives www.youtube.com


SmartNews Video