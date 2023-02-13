Trump blasted for his 'all-too-close relationship with sicko killers'
Donald Trump at Bedminster (Photo by Tasos Katopodis for AFP)

Donald Trump's business dealings with Saudi Arabia were skewered by a New Jersey columnist.

The former president hosted the Saudi-owned LIV golf tour last year at his Bedminster resort and then another at his course in Miami, although he never disclosed what they paid him, and he has agreed to host a third tournament at his course in northern Virginia -- which NorthJersey.com columnist Mike Kelly called out as highly inappropriate.

"Why did he get involved in the LIV tour?" Kelly wrote. "Some critics have called the development of the new golf tour 'sport washing' — meaning that the Saudis used cold hard cash and a sports event in an attempt to wipe away all those nasty questions about 'Game of Thrones'-style public executions, creepy murders of nettlesome journalists and their all-too-close relationship with the sicko killers who carried out the deadliest terror attack ever on American soil."

"As a former president, you would think Trump might tap his greedy brakes before jumping into a deal with Saudi Arabia," he added. "But then, is anyone really shocked when Trump embraces a questionable business deal?"

IN OTHER NEWS: Students expelled after ‘bold and unhinged’ racist video ignites turmoil at Catholic high school

Trump publicly blamed the Saudis for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks while first running for president in 2016, but his apparent amnesia upset the families of those lost in the World Trade Center less than 50 miles from his Bedminster resort -- and Kelly said they shouldn't have been surprised.

"Here, in New Jersey, we know Trump well," Kelly wrote. "He wants the world to think he would 'Make America Great Again.' But the man’s real mantra is something else. Money talks."

SmartNews