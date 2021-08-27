Legal expert praises judge's 'pitiless beatdown' of Trump-loving attorneys
Reviewing the past week's legal rulings related to supporters of Donald Trump attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Slate's legal analyst Dahlia Lithwick declared it a bad week for the Trump camp and a great week for democracy.

Calling the past week's rulings evidence of "real accountability," the Slate columnist singled out U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for the "beatdown" she performed in a 110-page ruling aimed at Trump-supporting lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, among others.

As Lithwick explained, "the coup de grâce of Wednesday's great public truthout was U.S. District Judge Linda Parker's 110-page ruling against the all-star team of lawyers that sought to overturn Michigan's 2020 election."

As she noted, Wood and Powell may be looking at being disbarred for their actions, which Lithwick described as , "... a fundamental difference between recreational lying and lying to a court of law."

"Following a July hearing at which Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other luminaries of the Kraken bar tried to explain why they should not be sanctioned for their efforts to set aside the Michigan election results and install electors for Donald Trump, Parker handed down a beatdown of an opinion< she wrote. "Parker ordered the lawyers to pay the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit's attorneys fees for defending the suit and to complete continuing legal education (in the subjects of pleading standards and election law) and to report back on what they learned."

Lithwick explained, "Parker's examination of the absurd relief sought by the plaintiffs was similarly pitiless," and then quoted from the ruling where Parker wrote, "[W]hile Plaintiffs requested the above relief, their ultimate goal was the decertification of Michigan's presidential election results and the certification of the losing candidate as the winner—relief not "warranted by existing law or a nonfrivolous argument for extending, modifying, or reversing existing law or for establishing new law."

Summing up, the Slate legal analyst added, "Her [Parker's] scrupulous, detailed ruling, along with Wednesday's other good truth-based news, reflect the fact that a made-for-TV insurrection can still have consequences in the real world, and—more importantly—that the institutions charged with differentiating between the two still sometimes remain admirably up to the task."

