A New York judge indicated that he's willing to delay Donald Trump's trial in a hush-money case involving porn actress Stormy Daniels.

New York Supreme Court justice Juan Merchan wrote a letter to Trump's attorney Todd Blanche acknowledging the former president's legal calendar was jam-packed with criminal trials and civil lawsuits starting before this trial's March 25 start date, reported Business Insider.

"In light of the many recent developments involving Mr. Trump and his rapidly evolving trial schedule, I do not believe it would be fruitful for us to conference this case on September 15 to discuss scheduling," Merchan wrote in a letter dated Sept. 1 but obtained by media outlets late Monday. "We will have a much better sense at that time whether there are any actual conflicts and if so, what the best adjourn date might be for trial."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump's lawyer has repeatedly asked Merchan to grant a scheduling conference, but the judge said he would keep the trial schedule for now but would reconsider the next time they meet in court on Feb. 15.

"We will have a much better sense at that time whether there are any actual conflicts and if so, what the best adjourn date might be for trial," Merchan wrote.