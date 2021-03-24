Manipulation of science data under Trump administration to be investigated: report

President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency is under investigation for the manipulation of scientific data, NBC News reported Wednesday.

According to the report, President Joe Biden's administration is looking into where data may have been manipulated or intentionally suppressed.

"In a letter to staff obtained by NBC News, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the agency would make good on a presidential memorandum on scientific integrity signed by President Joe Biden by updating policies, reports or data that suffered from political interference under former President Donald Trump," said the report.

"When politics drives science rather than science informing policy, we are more likely to make policy choices that sacrifice the health of the most vulnerable among us," Regan said.

He explained that twisting scientific facts to match a specific agenda "has real-world consequences for human health and the environment."

On Inauguration Day, Biden signed an executive order asking for an "immediate review" of decisions made across Trump's entire government to ensure information was scientific.

Read the full report at NBC News.