Trump to play disc jockey for Mar-a-Lago guests over the weekend: report
Donald Trump stands before his luxurious Florida compound, Mar-a-Lago, where he has spent many weekends of his young presidency (AFP Photo/Don EMMERT)

According to a report from Newsweek, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted out a screenshot from Mar-a-Lago that promised former president Donald Trump would be serving as a disc jockey through the weekend at his Florida luxury report.

Haberman wrote, "Here’s a note that was sent to Mar-a-Lago club members this week, advertising the former president as disc jockey," with the announcements stating, "Great music will be played during dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, with President Trump playing the role of disc jockey. The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening."

It then added, "For those who will be unable to be seated, the bar will be open for drinks. We look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!"

According to Newsweek's Aila Slisco, "Although the note suggests that the music will be selected by Trump, it is not clear whether he will be in attendance throughout both nights."

The Newsweek report went to note that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) a frequent Trump critic, responded to Haberman in a tweet (see below) and suggested a playlist that included "Back in the USSR" by the Beatles and "Loser" by Beck.

