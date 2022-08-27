Intel officials scrambling to assess 'potential national security risks' created by Trump

According to a report from Politico, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines sent a letter late Friday to two key House committee chairs saying her department was moving forward with assessing the possibility that Donald Trump may have had a negative impact on national security when he kept top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort despite being warned.

In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Haines wrote her office is conducting an “assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents.”

The report, by Politico's Andrew Desiderio and Nicolas Wu, states Haines wrote, "The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."

She added she would make sure their work "does not unduly interfere with DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation.”

According to Politico, "The correspondence represents the Biden administration’s first known engagement with Congress on the issue of the ongoing investigation ensnaring the former president. Court documents unsealed in recent days have revealed that the Justice Department is investigating potential violations of the Presidential Records Act, the Espionage Act, and obstruction of justice."

In a statement, after receiving the letter, Schiff said, "The DOJ affidavit, partially unsealed yesterday, affirms my grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the IC move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done — a process that should proceed in parallel with DOJ’s criminal investigation.”

