Trump sees McCarthy’s leaked comments as a sign of his dominance over the GOP: report
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook.

According to an updated report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump reportedly spoke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) late Thursday night to discuss the audiotape played on MSNBC that proved the California Republican was going to ask the former president to resign after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Thursday afternoon, McCarthy issued a statement that he made no such comments after the New York Times quoted him. However, Thursday night MSNBC's Rachel Maddow played the tape which, it appears, led to a phone call between McCarthy and Trump.

As the Post reports, Trump "was not upset about McCarthy’s remarks and was glad the Republican leader didn’t follow through, which Trump saw as a sign of his continued grip on the Republican Party."

The Post reports that, despite the conversation which was supposed to be kept confidential, Republicans are still awaiting a public statement from the former president putting the latest controversy to rest.

"House Republicans are still waiting for a firm statement from Trump, according to multiple GOP aides, on how to determine whether they should still back McCarthy as their current leader and potential speaker if the GOP regains the majority in the November election," the Post is reporting before adding that one GOP aide stated, "If Trump comes out and says [McCarthy] lost my faith and can’t be speaker, that is bold. That will move people."

