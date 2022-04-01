On Thursday, the conservative Washington Examiner reported that a political group has taken out TV ads in former President Donald Trump's South Florida district, urging him directly to abandon his endorsed candidate for Michigan Attorney General, Matt DePerno, ahead of a planned rally in the state.

"The spot began airing Wednesday and runs through Saturday, the same day Trump is traveling to Michigan to rally for DePerno and other Republicans he has endorsed in the state’s August primary," reported David Drucker. "The group behind the ad, Integrity and Honor Fund, bought advertising time on Fox News and the Golf Channel, on Comcast and AT&T U-verse, and specifically in the portion of West Palm Beach/Fort Pierce covering Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private social club and political headquarters."

DePerno won Trump's endorsement by championing his "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen.

However, the spot claims that DePerno "failed" Trump by losing an election fraud case in Antrim county and then being fired for padding his legal billings. It concludes by saying, “Republicans need a winner running for Michigan attorney general, not a grifting loser like Matt DePerno.”

According to the report, some Republicans have been trying to force DePerno out of the race, fearful he would lose a general election against incumbent Democratic AG Dana Nessel.

"As part of a campaign to derail DePerno, Republicans opposed to his candidacy raised the issue of tweets the Michigan attorney general contender posted last year critical of Trump allies Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee's chairwoman," said the report. "On Twitter, DePerno accused Schlapp and McDaniel of misappropriating funds raised to finance Trump’s legal efforts to fight the supposed election fraud in 2020."

DePerno is one of a number of candidates for governor, attorney general, or secretary of state around the country openly promising to remake election systems in ways that validate Trump's election conspiracy theories. One prominent gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake in Arizona, has even called for arresting her opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

