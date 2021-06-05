GO AD-FREE FOR $1
Former Trump lawyer slams Michigan GOP's 'fairy tale'
Workers pre-processing mailed-in ballots in Lansing, Michigan ahead of Tuesday's US national election. (AFP)

On Saturday, MLive.com reported that a lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump in a 2016 election lawsuit is speaking out against a conspiracy theory advanced by the Michigan GOP to justify yet another "audit" of the votes.

"There is no legal mechanism to reverse President Joe Biden's victory. John Pirich, a retired attorney who represented Trump in a 2016 election lawsuit, said there's zero chance Trump will be reinstated. Michigan's certified results show Biden won the state by 154,000 votes, a difference of 3 percentage points," reported Malachi Barrett. "'It's just spinning a fairy tale out of an event that is over with and done with,' Pirich said."

The theory surrounds Antrim County, a Republican stronghold in northern Michigan which initially posted erroneous results showing Biden ahead. The error was corrected — but some Republicans baselessly believe it was actually the work of an "international conspiracy" that also changed the ballot counts elsewhere in Michigan to give Biden the state.

"A detailed analysis by J. Alex Halderman, a computer science professor and co-chair of Michigan's Election Security Advisory Commission, found votes were miscounted due to the mishandling of last-minute ballot design changes," said the report. "Trump and his allies seized on the mistakes, arguing it showed votes were purposefully miscounted. A hand recount, official statewide audits and Halderman's 54-page analysis explained the mistakes and reaffirmed the results, but Antrim County is still tied to stolen election theories."

Antrim also happens to use voting machines from Dominion, an elections equipment company at the heart of a number of far-right conspiracy theories. Dominion is currently suing multiple figures in Trump's orbit, including "kraken" lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, both of whom have suggested Dominion illegally "flipped" votes from Trump to Biden.

The GOP is demanding yet another ballot "audit" of Michigan on top of previous ones that found no irregularities, but that is unlikely to move forward, noted the report: "Commissioners in Antrim and Cheboygan counties — which both overwhelmingly voted for Trump — have debated the merits of ordering additional audits. The Michigan Bureau of Elections sent letters to both counties saying they can't order 'forensic audits' of voting machines. Last month, the Antrim County Board of Commissioners voted 5-4 against conducting a 'full complete forensic audit' of the 2020 election."

You can read more here (requires subscription).

ACLU By ACLUSponsored

Why We Need the Post Office to Close the Racial Wealth Gap

Across America, banks are disappearing, leaving behind their most vulnerable customers, many of whom are Black and low-income. Since 2013, more than 11,000 additional bank branches have shuttered. And the trend is only accelerating. Some analysts expect as many as 20,000 additional branch closures in the immediate aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Branches in majority-Black areas, in particular, were roughly 50 percent more likely to close than those in the rest of America. As a result, 63 percent of majority-Black census tracts do not have an active bank branch; 17 percent of Black Americans are unbanked; and 30 percent of Black Americans are underbanked.

With bank branches closing at an accelerating rate, we can expect the number of unbanked Americans to grow, particularly Black Americans, as well as the fees they pay. Black consumers, like low income consumers generally, are prime candidates to be exploited by the payday loan industry. “The average unbanked family with an annual income of around $25,000 will spend about $2,400 per year, almost 10 percent of its income, on financial transactions," writes Mehrsa Baradaran in How the Other Half Banks. “This is more than these families spend on food." Over the course of a 30-year working career, being unbanked can cost the median Black family more than $86,000 in fees, representing twice their annual income.

But America is not without recourse. We believe postal banking provides a cure to what ails our most vulnerable communities. According to the Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General, the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act authorizes the agency to expand beyond money orders to other affordable services, including payroll check cashing, domestic money transfers, and bill payment. This is not a new or radical idea. A Pew survey from 2014 found that 81 percent of people who placed money orders stated that they would cash their checks at the Post Office; 79 percent would pay their bills; 71 percent would access small dollar loans; and 59 percent would utilize a reloadable prepaid card.

There is a post office in every zip code in America, including the 59 percent of zip codes that currently lack a bank branch. A substantial number of the un- and under-banked rely on their local post office for money orders, which are offered at a low cost. The Post Office is prepared to meet the unbanked where they already are.

If this sounds far-fetched, consider that postal banking actually existed in the U.S. for the majority of the 20th century. Established in 1911, the Post Office offered a total savings cap at $2,500 (about $44,000 today). At its height, the Post Office held roughly 10 percent of all commercial banking. Postal banking ended in the late 1960s, largely because the American economy was expanding and the civil rights movement signaled greater inclusivity. However, the end of postal banking only led to further economic exclusion, especially for poor, rural, and BIPOC communities. Prior to the mid-1970s, check-cashing was a fringe institution that existed in only a few urban areas. But throughout the 1980s, check-cashing and payday lenders rapidly expanded across the country, growing into a $100 billion industry concentrated in counties with higher-than-average poverty rates, lower incomes, and relatively large populations of non-U.S. citizens and single parents.

And they did not come to save the poor. The average payday loan is $375 and requires an average of $500 to $600 in interest and fees. If the payday loan is insufficient, the borrower may have to rely on collateral. According to Baradaran, if they use a car as collateral, on average, they will pay $2,142 in interest on a $951 title loan. If they must resort to a pawn shop, they'll likely receive about 20 to 30 percent of the value of the item. All of this usually happens after they have been denied for mainstream credit from a bank or other “more reputable" lender.

If that was too many numbers to follow, just watch John Oliver's explainer on payday lending.

We expect these trends to continue as banks continue to disappear. Already, there are more payday lender storefronts and alternative financial service businesses in America than Starbucks or McDonalds. They are overwhelmingly located in banking deserts and minority neighborhoods where systemic racism has left concentrated poverty and negative wealth.

The Post Office has the largest retail footprint in the world, so it is primed to provide a solution to this growing crisis. Those essential financial services would cut into the market share of the payday lending industry and save American families, particularly Black families, thousands of dollars. That is why the ACLU is fighting for postal banking. In 2020, the Postal Service demonstrated its capacity to support free and fair elections at scale. In 2021, it should be allowed to demonstrate its capacity to help the most vulnerable communities make ends meet at a fair and affordable price.

What you can do:
Protect the Post Office
Add your name
