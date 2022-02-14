A recent Justice Department case shows why Trump should be prosecuted: columnist

Last week, the Associated Press reported that a woman in Hawaii was sentenced to three months in prison for mishandling classified documents after she took files while working at the U.S. Embassy in Manila.

A CNN report added that the woman, Asia Janay Lavarello, was "working on a classified thesis at the time," and had been encouraged to "pursue the thesis and been working on it at the embassy’s secure information facility until Covid-19 shut things down earlier that year," according to her lawyer. "The documents she took home were three other classified theses, her lawyer told CNN, and she had no intention of transmitting the classified information or of harming the United States."

Writing for MSNBC this Monday, Steve Benen says that despite Lavarello's benign intentions, she nevertheless broke the law and he added that the case is relevant since former President Donald Trump also stands accused of mishandling classified material.

"If the former president’s defenders are inclined to argue that such transgressions are unimportant, and in the real world no one is ever actually punished for such offenses, they need only to look at Hawaii’s Asia Janay Lavarello to know better," Benen writes.

"If regular people are prosecuted and sentenced for such crimes, shouldn’t the former president — a private citizen — at least face similar scrutiny?"

Read the full op-ed at MSNBC.

