Trump vetoes defense spending bill in rebuke to Congress
President Donald Trump. (Shutterstock.com)

According to a new report from Axios, President Trump vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this Wednesday.

"Trump had pledged to veto the $740 billion bill if Congress did not repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which grants liability protections for social media companies," Axios reports. "But the House and Senate passed the bill with veto-proof majorities. It's unclear if the same number of lawmakers that voted to pass the bill would vote to overturn a Trump veto."

As Axios points out, in May, Trump signed an executive order to roll back Section 230's powers, but sought to repeal it completely through Congress.

