Trump hints at new venture covering 'many subjects' in vague social media post

Between four criminal indictments, multiple civil lawsuits, and a presidential election, Donald Trump already has a busy calendar through next November, but on Tuesday he actually suggested he’ll be taking on a new role.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social website that he plans to be an analyst of sorts. He writes that he’ll be “periodically” be appearing on the platform in videos in which he plans to discuss “many subjects in many timeframes.”

“I am pleased to inform you that, periodically, I will be doing Videos on TRUTH Social that will be discussing many subjects in many timeframes,” Trump said.

“You will be able to choose the Video and Policy that you like, and may want to reply to on TRUTH Social. Enjoy!” the ex-president wrote.