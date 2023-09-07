‘Witch hunt’: Proud Boys leader's mom uses Trump's phrase to protest 22-year prison sentence
The mother of convicted Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio spoke out Thursday in support of her son after he was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, The Miami Herald reported.

Zuny Duarte Tarrio, speaking at a Miami press conference, maintained her son’s innocence and borrowed one of Donald Trump's favorite catchphrases as she assailed the prosecution as a “witch hunt.”

Duarte Tarrio said the case against her son has cost her family hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.

She delivered her remarks speaking alongside Nayib Hassan, her son’s attorney.

“Twenty-two years of sentencing seems, like, extremely excessive,” she said. “It’s really hurting the families. All of the families.”

Enrique Tarrio on Tuesday was handed the longest sentence yet among all Jan. 6 defendants after a jury convicted him of seditious conspiracy.

His attorney said Tarrio plans to appeal the sentence.

