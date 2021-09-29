Trump's failed effort to quash Omarosa's book could blow up in his face as more people defy his nondisclosure agreements: lawyer

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the lawyer who helped defeat former President Donald Trump's effort to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against former White House official and "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman could now backfire on him.
Specifically, argued attorney John Phillips, it could embolden other people who have struck nondisclosure agreements with Trump over the years to ignore them and come forward with more revelations about the former president's conduct and dealings.
"People who signed these NDAs should sleep better and speak more freely," he said. "Kudos to Omarosa Manigault Newman for coming forward and taking this on."
The decision against Trump came down on Tuesday, which ended a three-year lawsuit the former president filed against Manigault Newman for publishing a tell-all book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House," which recounted her time working for the White House in 2017 and 2018.
"Even before the ruling, many Trump staffers published unflattering books about him. But there are still more senior aides who signed NDAs, The Washington Post reported," wrote Thomas Colson. "Trump's legal team alleged that Manigault Newman broke a clause of the NDA requiring her not to discuss her time working for Trump at all. As well as criticizing Trump in her book, she also made multiple media appearances in which she disparaged him, Trump's legal team argued. But a judge ruled in a summary judgment dated September 24 that the NDA was not legally enforceable under New York law. He said it was too vaguely worded and broad in its scope, and therefore can't be enforced."
