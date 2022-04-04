Trump offers encouragement to man who refuses to remove huge code-defying 'Let's go Brandon' banner

A Georgia business man who has continuously refused to take down two massive "Let's Go Brandon" banners from his Florida home despite the banner being in violation of city codes said that former President Donald Trump personally told him to stand firm, the Northwest Florida News reports.

Martin Peavy is a Georgia-based real estate professional who owns a 6,770-square-foot home in Seagrove Beach, Florida, where his signs are displayed.

Peavy said he got a chance to meet Trump at a Georgia rally back in March, and Trump was aware of his challenge to Walton County's citations.

"Marvin, I know about the signs. Keep up the good fight," Peavy says Trump told him.

Peavy says no matter how things move forward, the banners will remain in place.

"We're not taking them down at all," he said.

Peavy was ordered to pay a $1,269 fine for a "Trump Won" banner and to remove it from his home. He was also ordered to remove the "Let's go Brandon" banner but was not fined.

Numerous people have showed up to support Peavy and have rallied outside his home in support of the banners.

