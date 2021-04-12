Trump admin official charged in Capitol insurrection released from jail pending trial: report
On Monday, POLITICO reported that a former Trump administration official charged in the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 has been granted pretrial release.

"U.S. District Court Judge John Bates said he was disturbed by the disloyalty to the country that the former State Department official, Federico Klein, 42, displayed by battling with police as the crowd sought to force its way inside, but the judge said that betrayal did not establish that it was too risky to let Klein out of jail as he awaits trial," reported Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney. "The decision overturns an earlier ruling by Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, directing that Klein be kept locked up following his arrest last month."

Explaining his decision, Bates wrote, "The fact that, as a federal employee, Klein actively participated in an assault on our democracy to thwart the peaceful transfer of power constitutes a substantial and deeply concerning breach of trust. More so, too, because he had been entrusted by this country to handle 'top secret' classified information to protect the United States' most sensitive interests."

Notably, Klein actually had a criminal record at the time that the Trump administration gave him a top secret security clearance, having been charged with assault and theft stemming from an alleged violent altercation with a fellow right-wing activist at an anti-abortion protest in 2013.

Klein was charged with several crimes after allegedly beating Capitol Police officers with a stolen riot shield, then using the shield to force open a Capitol door shouting, "We need fresh people, need fresh people."