Trump campaign ordered to pay over $1 million in legal fees to Omarosa: report

Former President Donald J. Trump’s presidential campaign has been ordered to pay nearly $1.3 million in legal fees to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, The New York Times reports.

"The award, handed down on Tuesday, concludes a protracted legal fight after Mr. Trump unsuccessfully sued Ms. Manigault Newman over her book, 'Unhinged,' arguing that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement she had signed while working for his campaign in 2016," the Times reports. "Mr. Trump lost the arbitration case in September 2021, one in a string of failed attempts to enforce nondisclosure agreements against former employees."

The award “hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight,” said Manigault Newman’s lawyer, John Phillips.

