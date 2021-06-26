'Death knell': Expert explains how the Trump Organization may be fatally wounded -- even if no one goes to jail
(L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend the ground breaking of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed that while indictments against principals of the Trump Organization may not lead to jail time, those same indictments could cripple the company's financial stability and be the "death knell" for the Trump family's business empire.

Speaking with hosts Lindsey Reiser and Kendis Gibson, Kirschner outlined what could be coming this week when indictments are expected to be announced.

"Lindsay, an organization, a business, is indicted for criminal activity, it means of necessity, that members of that organization committed crimes, right?" he began. "Organizations don't file tax returns themselves -- people who work for and run those organizations file tax returns and [Manhattan District Attorney] Cy Vance is looking into whether there was tax crimes, financial crimes committed by the Trump Organization and they're focusing on Allen Weisselberg because he was the person who knew to the penny what was going into and what was going out of the Trump organization."

"This could be the first step: an indictment of the Trump Organization and that kind of an indictment would not necessarily lead to incarceration or conviction of the people who run the organization," he claimed. "But it can lead to serious fines and penalties. It can certainly cause clients to run for the hills, it can cause financial institutions to stop loaning money to the Trump Organization and it can cause contracts to be canceled."

"It can be the death knell for the organization but frankly, more importantly, it feels like the first step toward potential criminal liability for those who run the Trump Organization," he added.

