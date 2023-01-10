Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg expected to serve 5 months in jail for tax fraud

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s convicted chief financial officer, is expected to be sentenced to jail time on Tuesday for scheming to dodge taxes at the former president’s company. Weisselberg, 75, is slated to appear before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to learn his fate. Prosecutors previously promised to endorse a five-month stint on Rikers Island if Weisselberg testified truthfully at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial, which ended in two entities’ convictions on Dec. 6. The veteran sentry of the Trump Organization’s coffers has worked for the Tru...