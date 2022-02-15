Losing an accounting firm is 'super uncommon' -- and for Trump Organization to say otherwise is 'nuts': CNN's Toobin

On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin smacked down the claim from the Trump Organization that the decision by their accounting firm, Mazars USA, to cut them off as a client and warn their balance sheets are false is somehow good news for them.

"This letter from Mazars, is it wrong to read into it, this is tantamount to saying Trump lied to us?" asked anchor John Berman.

"It's the only logical inference you could draw," said Toobin. "The accountant says, give me your financial data and we will turn it into a tax return, a financial statement, but they rely on the candor and honesty of their clients, and what this letter says is that we can't rely on the candor and honesty of this client, the Trump Organization."

Toobin went on to emphasize that there is still much we do not know about the information provided by the Trump Organization.

"Now, who prepared the false information?" Toobin asked. "Who knew information that had been provided to the accountants was false? That's not disclosed here. Was it Donald Trump himself? Was it lower-level people in the organization? Not clear, but what is clear is that the numbers were wrong."

"Is this common to do?" asked Berman. "To cut ties?"

"Super uncommon," said Toobin. "By the way, the Trump Organization's comment that this somehow vindicates them is nuts. I mean, it's quite the opposite."

Watch below: