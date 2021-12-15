Trump is 'stepping up' effort to kill Mike Pence's political future: CNN analyst

On CNN Wednesday, political analyst David Chalian broke down former President Donald Trump's efforts to publicly undermine the political future of his once-vice president, Mike Pence.
"Listen, we know there is no love lost here this year since January 6th between Donald Trump and Mike Pence," said Chalian. "And Trump has been out there sort of questioning, still smarting over the fact that Pence didn't go through with his attempted coup plan that Trump had devised for him, that Pence followed the constitutional order, probably, in terms of counting the electoral votes. What I find amazing about this is that now Donald Trump is stepping up this game. He's trying to ensure Mike Pence doesn't have a political future in the Republican Party. He is, by saying he's 'mortally wounded'."
"By the way, Trump's analysis, it could be right," added Chalian. "There are few people who sort of understand where the base of the Republican Party is, than Donald Trump. So his analysis may be right that this may be too tough a bridge for Mike Pence to cross, with the modern day Trump Republican base in a potential 2024 Republican primary. But Donald Trump's point here is to make sure he muddies up Pence as much as possible, should Pence move forward with what many people expect to be a bid for the presidency."
David Chalian says Trump is "stepping up" efforts to destroy Pence www.youtube.com