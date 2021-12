Trump is 'stepping up' effort to kill Mike Pence's political future: CNN analyst

"Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers," Trump said in a statement tweeted out by his spokeswoman Liz Harrington, who has not been banned from Twitter. "While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal — she had no chance of even coming close to winning. Despite weeks of campaigning, she was losing to Governor Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide."

James ended her campaign for New York governor the same day news broke about the deposition, saying she wanted to focus on unspecified "important investigations," but Trump taunted her and lamented his own legal predicament.

"She didn’t drop out of the race for a higher purpose, or to 'finish existing business' (I wonder what that would be?)," Trump said. "She dropped out because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because the citizens of New York saw how unfairly and viciously she and other highly partisan New York Democrat prosecutors were treating President Donald J. Trump. It’s called Prosecutorial Misconduct."

Trump then bashed his former home state, which is still struggling with economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with misleading claims about crime and his own record.

"Rather than continue to waste her time and taxpayer resources on a long continuing Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and me," Trump said, "she should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the Nation."

"New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!" he concluded.