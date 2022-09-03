Trump's Pennsylvania rally under a cloud as Mar-a-Lago investigation ramps up: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Donald Trump is headed to Pennsylvania on Saturday for a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, where he will try and boost the election prospects of embattled GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz -- for U.S. Senate -- and Doug Mastriano for governor at a time when his own political fortunes are in free-fall due to an expanding Department of Justice criminal investigation.

As Newsweek reports, the former president will try and change the narrative despite the daily drumbeat of his legal woes-- in particular the revelations about hoarding stolen government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the report, "As the investigation continues, some of Trump's allies have now turned on him, and some formerly close to the ex-president expect others to follow," adding, "Trump will also likely address the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, which he has previously slammed as being politically motivated. The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into whether the former president was improperly storing classified documents. Experts have warned that doing so could potentially open them up to espionage from adversaries, sparking national security concerns."

The report adds that an investigation into election tampering in Georgia is also lingering over Trump's head as ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now scheduled to appear before a Fulton County grand jury.

"A federal judge ruled on Thursday that Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is a Trump ally, must testify about parts of his calls with Raffensperger. Graham allegedly questioned Raffensperger about whether political bias might have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with signatures that didn't match, and whether he could toss mail ballots in counties with high rates of unmatched signatures—allegations he has denied," the report states.

This will be the former president's first rally since the FBI searched his Florida home.

You can read more here.

SmartNews