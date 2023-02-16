Trump pick Malpass surprises with early exit from World Bank

By Andrea Shalal, David Lawder and Valerie Volcovici WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday said he would leave his post well before his term ends, months after running afoul of the White House for failing to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming. Malpass, appointed by former President Donald Trump, will depart the multilateral development bank, which provides billions of dollars a year in funding for developing economies, by the end of June. His five-year term was due to end in April 2024. The former investment banker informed U.S. T...
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at 'Bush in heels' Nikki Haley after 2024 announcement
February 15, 2023
It didn't take long for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to act as surrogate hit woman for former President Donald Trump and attack newly announced presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
In a tweet Greene, stated "Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush," she continued. "If we wanted a 'Bush in heels,' Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney."
Greene's attack also included comparing and contrasting Haley's political positions with Trump.
"She is weak on the border, doesn't want a wall," stated Greene. She also added, "Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children."
Most of Greene's criticisms of Haley's political positions were centered around immigration.
While Trump and Haley are the only two official candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, polls show Haley with low support and placing fourth or even fifth in a field of potential GOP candidates.
Casting herself as a younger, fresher alternative to the 76-year-old former president Trump, Haley had been hinting at a possible run for weeks.
Haley is positioning herself as a changemaker who can reinvigorate a party and country she says have lost their way in recent years, and she played up her personal background in her video as a way to unite a nation strained by racial tensions.
"I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Not black, not white. I was different," she said in the clip.
"But my mom would always say, 'Your job is not to focus on the differences, but the similarities.'"
"Some look at our past as evidence that America's founding principles are bad," she went on.
"They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist, and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth."
Haley is unlikely to be the last Republican to throw their hat in the ring.
Some Washington watchers speculated that her announcement might prompt a stampede from rivals such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump's vice president Mike Pence.
Haley also took a mild swipe at the current president -- who has not formally announced his re-election campaign but is expected to run again -- saying "Joe Biden's record is abysmal."
"But that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again."
With additional reporting by AFP
Giuliani associate regrets buying into 'deep state' conspiracy — and thinks Trump committed crimes bribing Ukraine
February 15, 2023
Lev Parnas, one of the associates of Rudy Giuliani's working on the Ukraine conspiracy has been released from prison on home confinement and he's speaking out about his experience working to help Donald Trump.
MSNBC's Ari Melber asked what he called "an obvious, straightforward comparison. There are people like Mr. Giuliani, to say nothing of Mr. Trump who have faced less accountability than you. Did that way on your mind while you were incarcerated?"
Parnas agreed, noting that since his incarceration he's had a lot of time to think.
"That's been weighing on my mind from the day I was arrested, because the things I was doing, at the time I was doing it, I thought I was doing it, as an American patriot, serving my country," he said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think the president of the United States could be so corrupt and do the things he did or send me to do the things that I ended up doing. It still weighs on my mind heavily. That is why I am trying to now make amends and make sure I let the whole truth out and make sure everybody knows exactly what transpired, especially with what's going on in Ukraine."
He explained that at the time, he truly believed Trump and Giuliani's claims that there was a "deep state conspiracy" afoot inside the U.S. government.
"And the Ukrainian people were involved in the officials involved were corrupt and they were trying to undermine the U.S. elections by -- at the time," Parnas continued. "But after reflecting and understanding exactly what transpired, I now realize and understand that it was really Trump using Giuliani, like his Roy Cohn. And making him put people like myself in harm's way to be able to dig up dirt, at that time, on Joe Biden."
Conservatives are still trying to push the same conspiracy, that President Joe Biden's son was somehow involved in a slew of international scams that made the Biden men billionaires. It's false and no one in the Biden family is a billionaire. Parnas has said that the Hunter Biden laptop scheme was a "setup" from the beginning.
"Let me dig into that," Melber began. "What you are telling me, for my understanding is that, during that time you bought into the storyline that you thought, if there is really corruption over there, you are helping explore or uproot it, perhaps. And you are telling me that later you came to see that — which I should know and viewers know was a widely discredited cover story to hurt the Bidens for political reasons — that you do now see it that way and say well, actually it was all kind of Trump's political BS?"
He agreed, and began to echo some of the same points other former Trump allies have said once leaving the fold, describing it more as a kind of cult than a political campaign.
"You have to understand, I grew up in Brooklyn and I looked up to people like Giuliani and Trump and when he became president, I really believed I was cutinized, and I drink the kool-aid," Parnas admitted. "And I really believed that he was trying to do good for our country and I thought, honestly that everything I'm doing is positive for our country. But eventually, even prior to my arrest, I could see the way that Giuliani was being so aggressive with Trump officials and putting pressure on President [Volodymyr] Zelensky at the time."
"Sooner or later I started getting a feeling, but I didn't realize it until after my arrest and after I had time to re-evaluate everything that happened and understand," continued Parnas. "Today I truly believe and understand that they were using me to be able to basically win the 2020 election. Most people deep down inside -- educated, common sense individuals who might not be saying it out loud, realize it's a bunch of BS and it's not true, but they don't come out and say it because for their own personal benefits. They want to change the policy or president, or whatever the political aspect is."
He closed by admitting that based on what he saw, he firmly believes that both Giuliani and Trump "committed crimes" based on the way they pressured Zelensky and prosecutors in Ukraine. Parnas also linked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to the scheme at one point.
"They basically blackmailed them and force them into trying to get information. They threaten them with different things," said Parnas. "The first thing was not having Vice President Pence attend the inauguration. That was a huge thing for President Zelensky once he got into office. With how the military is and stuff like that. The constant threat going on, the state and get what they wanted and what they wanted was for President Zelensky to come out and say there was going to be an investigation into Joe Biden."
Trump was impeached for the alleged attempt to bribe Ukraine, which is listed under the impeachment rules in the Constitution as an example of an impeachable offense. Senate Republicans refused to even hear the case.
See the full interview below or at this link.
Giuliani associate bought the 'deep state' conspiracy — and thinks Trump committed crimes youtu.be
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is "terrorizing families" with an agenda that is effectively just a different form of socialism, argued Democratic strategist Maria Cardona on Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead."
This comes as DeSantis, who has passed a series of laws trying to stifle what he calls "woke" ideology in public schools, is declaring war on the College Board over what he claims is an overly activist agenda in Advanced Placement courses, and installs an ally at a liberal arts college to try to push right-wing thought on campus — and as he continues to fuel speculation about a presidential run that would challenge his former ally Donald Trump in 2024.
"I think a lot of Republicans are looking at for 2024 and thinking about is 2016 and how Donald Trump picked a lot of fights and fostered division and that was successful for him," said Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey. "You're seeing DeSantis lean into this. He's relishing these fights and definitely not going to let up."
"I think that's right," said Cardona. "But the problem is that kind of approach did not work for Donald Trump in 2018 or 2020 or 2022. I think DeSantis is massively starting to overreach. The difference with the governor of Virginia, he wasn't governor yet, DeSantis has actually passed these laws. If you look at what these laws do, it's massive socialism covered anti-woke cloak."
"What do you mean, socialism?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.
"Because what they're doing is they are actually terrorizing families in terms of going to school and not knowing whether they can talk about something, and if they do, they'll get in trouble with the law," said Cardona. "Teachers are terrified of teaching something in order to go sideways with what they can and can't teach in terms of Black history. Showing a Harriet Tubman book could get them in trouble. Showing a picture, a poster might get them a trouble. God forbid there's a kid who worked for a company that might make them feel oppressed. It's ridiculous to the extent this governor is overreaching. It will work for the Republican base, but in a state and in a country that is becoming more multiethnic, multicultural and younger every day, it's not going to work."
Watch video below or at this link.
Maria Cardona calls Ron DeSantis agenda "socialism in an anti-woke cloak" www.youtube.com
