Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed in Atlanta on Thursday in connection with his indictment in Georgia, he said on social media on Monday. "I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. He described the indictment as a politically motivated effort to derail his reelection campaign. CNN earlier reported that Trump planned to surrender at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday. The date was set during negotiations between Trump's lawyers and the Fulton Co...