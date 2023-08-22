Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment

The former top Trump DOJ official is now asking the Georgia judge for an emergency stay in his indictment.

“Clark asserts in the filing his immunity from state prosecution and asserts violations of federal law and constitutional rights. The immunity therefore ‘entirely bars the prosecution brought against him’ by the district attorney and bars ‘even Mr. Clark’s arrest for the charges against him in the indictment,'” The Messenger reports.

“Citing a compressed timeline due to the Friday surrender laid out by District Attorney Fani Willis,” Clark’s attorney, Harry MacDougald, “requests the court either grant a stay, or a temporary restraining order, against the county or an administrative stay by 5 p.m. Tuesday.”

Politico’s Kyle Cheney adds, “In his motion for an emergency stay of the Fulton County prosecution, Jeff Clark says he wants to avoid ‘the choice of making rushed travel arrangements to fly into Atlanta or instead risking being labeled a fugitive.’ He wants a decision by 5pm.”

Legal and political experts were shocked and stunned.

“Jeffrey Clark was the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Civil Division. One of the top positions in our DOJ. A position formerly held by respected figures like [U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice] Warren Burger & Tony West. And now Clark’s trying to pull this. Shameless behavior from a shameless man,” said political science professor David Darmofal.

“Honestly, it’s just hilarious. And so on-brand for Clark, the narcissist schlub,” noted Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF).

“This indictment was unsealed Monday night. Clark could have filed motions and sought some kind of relief *before* today. Hey Jeff Clark: Don’t look now, but your entitlement is showing,” observed MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang.

“That we might all one day enjoy the entitlement of a mediocre middle aged white man,” wrote former Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Pete Strzok, slamming Clark. “I’m looking forward to the Adventures of Smokey and the Underwear Bandit beginning Friday afternoon.”

The last remark was apparently referring to the FBI’s 2022 execution of a search warrant on Clark’s home, during which body cam footage showed Clark in his underwear.