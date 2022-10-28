Trump plays 9, fields DeSantis questions at LIV tournament at his Doral resort
Former President Donald Trump tees off during the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Pro-Am Tournament at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral on Thursday, October 27, 2022. - Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy or golfing with celebrities, so he was right at home Thursday in the spotlight of LIV Golf’s Invitational Series tournament in Miami. “It’s going great,” he assured reporters, as he played a Thursday morning pro-am with golfers Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and his 15-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump. “Unlimited money,” he added about the tournament. The tournament’s Team Championship in Miami — the last of the tour’s stops, played over four days at the Trump National Doral — kicked off Thursday with Trump’s tee shot drawing ov...