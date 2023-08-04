By Doina Chiacu and Jack Queen WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Friday to three new charges related to his handling of U.S. classified documents after he left the White House in 2021, a court filing showed. Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also waived his right to be present in Florida federal court for his arraignment on the three additional charges on Aug. 10. The action came a day after Trump appeared in federal court in Washington to plead not guilty to separate charges that he orchestrated an illegal plot to ...
Trump pleads not guilty to more charges in classified documents case
August 4, 2023, 4:36 PM ET