Official at Trump's HHS floated giving hospital workers 'doggie cones' to make up for PPE shortage: emails

Newly released emails obtained by the Washington Post reveal that an official at the Department of Health and Human Services made a highly unorthodox suggestion to Dr. Anthony Fauci last year.
In an email from April 2020, the unnamed HHS official suggested to Fauci that the government supply hospitals with "doggie cones" to protect frontline workers who were still without sufficient personal protective equipment.
According to the Post, Fauci replied with "a polite thank you" and did not appear to forward the doggie cone proposal to anyone else.
Last spring, hospitals faced widespread shortages of PPE as they dealt with a massive influx of COVID-19 patients.
Former President Donald Trump at the time faced criticism from then-candidate Joe Biden for being hesitant to use the Defense Production Act to order the manufacture of additional supplies, and also confounded public health experts when he publicly mused about treating the novel coronavirus by injecting people with disinfectant.
Fox News host Will Cain argued on Tuesday that taxes paid by white people shouldn't be used to repay Black families whose ancestors were victims of the Tulsa race massacre.
During a Fox & Friends segment about the anniversary of the 1921 massacre, co-host Lawrence Jones, who is Black, discussed the call for reparations for Black families in Tulsa.
"We need to look at the history of this and go back and see how much every family member is owed," Jones said. "Some family members don't even have the remains of their loved ones, buildings have been built over [the remains]."
"Look, a lot of the people in this town are so behind because of their heritage, where they came from, and because we have not paid that debt," he continued. "So do we need generalities of everybody needs reparations? I don't think that's the best solution. But figure out what government said they owed. Yeah, they need to pay that back."
Cain, however, insisted that survivors in Tulsa do not deserve reparations.
"You know, there is a needle that this country has to thread when it comes to race relations," Cain opined. "We need to be able to reconcile ourselves, acknowledge our past, acknowledge the sins we have committed as a country. At the same time, not undercut the underlying principles of what made America a unique experiment on the face of this Earth."
"The principles of the United States of America are not at fault," he remarked. "The modern-day movement of race relations and race reparations is to undercut the very idea of America. I'm not overstating that. It's, in fact, to undercut often the ideas of western civilization, reason, objectivity, not to live my truth, but to live the truth."
Cain added: "And as we move forward with the history, move forward into the future, we need to reconcile that history, we need to acknowledge it. But we cannot sacrifice the very founding principles of the United States of America and individuality. And things like reparations on a general scale undercut those foundations because they deny individuals and they assign you to groups and they make you guilty of the sins of your forefathers and they make you beneficiaries for the victimhood of your forefathers."
Instead of reparations, Cain said that people should "look each other through our eyes, to our souls, to our characters as individuals."
"And I'm afraid that this country is trying to make up for the sins of the past by sacrificing our principles and our future," he concluded.
Cain ended the discussion without acknowledging that the Tulsa race massacre was perpetrated by white residents.
On Tuesday, over 100 political science experts specializing in democracy, including scholars of how democracies around the world backslide into authoritarianism and failed states, signed an open letter demanding that Democrats in Congress abolish the Senate filibuster for the sake of passing voting rights reform.
"When democracy breaks down, it typically takes many years, often decades, to reverse the downward spiral. In the process, violence and corruption typically flourish, and talent and wealth flee to more stable countries, undermining national prosperity," said the letter, noting that "Republican lawmakers have openly talked about ensuring the 'purity' and 'quality' of the vote, echoing arguments widely used across the Jim Crow South as reasons for restricting the Black vote."
The letter appeared, without mentioning them by name, to rebuke center-right Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), both of whom have expressed support for voting rights but have opposed reforming the filibuster for the sake of bipartisanship and institutionalism.
"It is always far better for major democracy reforms to be bipartisan, to give change the broadest possible legitimacy," added the letter. "However, in the current hyper-polarized political context such broad bipartisan support is sadly lacking. Elected Republican leaders have had numerous opportunities to repudiate Trump and his 'Stop the Steal' crusade, which led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Each time, they have sidestepped the truth and enabled the lie to spread."
"We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary — including suspending the filibuster — in order to pass national voting and election administration standards that both guarantee the vote to all Americans equally, and prevent state legislatures from manipulating the rules in order to manufacture the result they want," concluded the letter. "Our democracy is fundamentally at stake. History will judge what we do at this moment."
Writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent broke down the letter's significance.
"We can go back and forth about specific misgivings that some Democrats have about S.1 — see this good Andrew Prokop report for an overview — but the core question is whether Democrats will cross that Rubicon. So doing would lead inevitably to the need to reform or end the filibuster," wrote Sargent. "[Manchin] is the most visible obstacle here. But an unknown number of other moderate Democrats are also reluctant to cross that Rubicon, and it's unclear how much effort Biden will put into making that happen. And so, when these scholars warn that history is watching, those Democrats are the ones who should take heed."
United States Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn (Ret.), the disgraced, admitted felon and fired, former Trump National Security Advisor, made remarks over the Memorial Day weekend allegedly advocating a coup – remarks that had some wondering why he hadn't been arrested.
Here is what Flynn appears to have said at a QAnon conference:
Referring to Myanmar, an attendee asked Flynn, “I want to know why what happened in Minamar [sic] can't happen here?"
Flynn responded, according to CNN: "No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right."
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a law professor at the University of Alabama Law School and an MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst says Flynn "is now seemingly advocating for" what happened in Myanmyar to happen here:
Following the coup in Myanmar, its civilian leaders were arrested. So former Gen'l Flynn, who a fed'l judge once accused of selling out this country (before Trump pardoned him), is now seemingly advocating for that to happen here. https://t.co/MTHpFcv5rI
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 31, 2021
Many, like former Clinton Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, have been asking why Flynn has not been arrested.
Can someone please explain to me why in hell Michael Flynn has not been arrested? This weekend he publicly advocated the violent military overthrow of the United States government.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 31, 2021
Here's what some experts are saying.
Bush 43 chief White House ethics lawyer, Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota, and vice-chair of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Richard Painter:
Retired active duty military officers are subject to court martial. This is sedition.
Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting 'crazier and crazier' after endorsing military coup in US https://t.co/yInzuNAJm6
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 1, 2021
David Laufman, an attorney and former Counterintelligence chief in the National Security Division at the Department of Justice (DOJ):
Michael Flynn, a former 3-star Army General, DIA Director, and National Security Advisor, just endorsed a military coup in the United States. This dangerous man must be denounced and shunned across the political spectrum. https://t.co/1s5IkzUwZN
— David Laufman (@DavidLaufmanLaw) May 31, 2021
U.S. Naval War College professor, Russian expert, specialist on international affairs and national security Tom Nichols:
Just a reminder that Mike Flynn, a retired three-star U.S. Army general, Trump's first National Security Adviser, and later admitted felon, spent the Memorial Day weekend supporting the idea of a violent military overthrow of the government of the United States of America.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 31, 2021
Harvard University Professor at the Harvard Law School and co-founder of the American Constitution Society:
“Michael Flynn, who served as President Trump's national security adviser, told a crowd at a QAnon conference in Dallas this weekend that the US should have a coup like the one in Myanmar."
Make no mistake: Trump would foment such a coup if he could.https://t.co/WmfpYlP7j3
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 31, 2021
But is it illegal?
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti:
Because the Supreme Court has long held that speech like Flynn's is protected by the First Amendment unless it is directed at producing *imminent* lawless action and is likely to do so. https://t.co/qDCZPQyZTu
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 1, 2021
Attorney Teri Kanefield:
If you wondered about Flynn's liability 👇
Otherwise, his speech was protected under the First Amendment. https://t.co/9rIPtB0dm3
— Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) June 1, 2021
National security lawyer Bradley Moss suggesting what others have said, that Flynn's advocating for a coup would have had to produce an immediate effect:
With respect, there is more to that and you know it. SCOTUS addressed that particular provision in 1957 and found to survive scrutiny the law required more than mere words and encouragement to overthrow. The later Brandenburg and Hess rulings further support that analysis. https://t.co/kmCy5kjQ18
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 1, 2021
Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney:
Yes, General Flynn's call for a military coup is protected by the First Amendment, as it is not intended and likely to cause imminent lawless action. Arguments that the overthrow of the government is warranted, morally or politically justified, or desirable are protected.
— LolWhatInsurrectionHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2021
Bottom line, Flynn appears to be off the hook, at least as a civilian, legally.