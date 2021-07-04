Trump finally praises Antifa for crushing fascism at Sarasota rally in Florida

Donald Trump has long complained about anti-fascism as the far-right politician feared those standing up to his politics.

But maybe since leaving office the former reality-TV show has been educated that Antifa, which is simply short for anti-fascist, represents some of the best people in America history.

It was the Greatest Generation who triumphed over fascism in World War II, a fact Trump acknowledged at a Saturday campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida.

"Our ancestors crushed, just absolutely crushed fascism," Trump said.

Could Trump have been educated by a viral Lincoln Project video released in June?

The Real Antifa www.youtube.com

Watch Trump's speech: