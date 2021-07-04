Trump finally praises Antifa for crushing fascism at Sarasota rally in Florida

Screengrab.
Donald Trump has long complained about anti-fascism as the far-right politician feared those standing up to his politics.
But maybe since leaving office the former reality-TV show has been educated that Antifa, which is simply short for anti-fascist, represents some of the best people in America history.
It was the Greatest Generation who triumphed over fascism in World War II, a fact Trump acknowledged at a Saturday campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida.
"Our ancestors crushed, just absolutely crushed fascism," Trump said.
Could Trump have been educated by a viral Lincoln Project video released in June?
The Real Antifa www.youtube.com
Watch Trump's speech:
Trump: Our ancestors crust, just absolutely crushed fascism https://t.co/A2w7prWh0j— Acyn (@Acyn) 1625364325.0