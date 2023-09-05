Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump doesn't have the 2024 Republican presidential nomination wrapped up yet, former Republican strategist and Lincoln Project activist Stuart Stevens said Monday.

Stevens, author of a book called It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump, appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 and was asked if he has seen any evidence "that any of the Republican candidates are doing anything to puncture Donald Trump's lead."

"In 2000, I was part of the brain trust that took a 60-point lead for George Bush in New Hampshire, and we lost my 19, which you really have to work at," Stevens said. "So, I think anything is possible."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

He added that, "There's going to be a race here."

"Trump isn't going to just walk away with this. The market demands a race," he said. "To me, the question is, the person in second or third, are they going to be offering an alternative vision to Trump? And right now, the top three candidates in the Republican nomination all support Putin's position in the war. They really -- all of them say they will pardon Trump and the insurrectionists. There's really no difference."

Watch the video below or click the link.

2024 ElectionsSmartNewsVideo