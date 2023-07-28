Donald Trump doubled down on his pledge that nothing would stop him from running for president, even if he was convicted and sentenced in any of the various criminal prosecutions he faces.

The former president was hit with three new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case Thursday night and faces 37 counts related to business fraud in Manhattan, and he will almost certainly be indicted in the Jan. 6 case soon. He will also likely be indicted in Georgia under accusations that he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss,.

But he vowed to continue his re-election campaign even if found guilty and sentenced to prison.

"There's nothing in the Constitution to say that it could, and not at all, and even the radical left crazies are saying, no, that wouldn't stop, and it wouldn't stop me either," Trump told conservative radio host John Fredericks. "These people are sick, what they're doing is absolutely horrible. Look at Hillary Clinton, look at what these other people got away [with]. You know, Obama took documents, Bush took documents, they all took documents."

Other former presidents have stored classified and unclassified documents at outside facilities overseen by the National Archives and Records Administration, and he grossly misstated the facts about a case involving Bill Clinton, which drew a lawsuit from the Trump-friendly Judicial Watch organization demanding that ex-president turn over recordings of interviews with a historian that he reportedly kept in a sock drawer.

"Take a look at Bill Clinton with the 'socks' case, where he took them out in his socks, okay?" Trump said. "He took stuff out, he put them in his socks -- no problem. In fact, he had a case which exonerated him, and it was a civil case."

A federal judge ultimately dismissed the Judicial Watch suit by ruling the recordings could not be turned over by NARA as public records because they actually belonged to historian Taylor Branch, not the government.

"Nobody's ever gone through this, this is crazy," Trump said. "You have a thing called the Presidential Records Act, and I come under the Presidential Records Act, and it's so obvious what it says. You're allowed to do this, and they have to ask you, they can ask, and at most they have a civil case. But these people don't even mention the Presidential Records Act, and it's only for presidents. Now Biden wasn't the president, but this is set up only for presidents, and it's really disgraceful."