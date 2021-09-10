Trump handed massive tax break after building with his name on it drops in value: report

According to a report from the Chicago Sun-Times, former president Donald Trump was granted a property tax break related to his Trump International Hotel & Towers located next to the Chicago River because all the vacant space has decreased the building's value.

Attorneys for the one-term president have been battling with assessors over the more than $1 million in property taxes demanded last year, pointing to the number of vacancies in the building as a reason for a discount.

As issue are three floors that are supposed to contain retailers that remain either empty or unfinished for occupation.

According to the report, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi bowed to pressure from Trump's people, slashing $300,000 in property taxes, dropping Trump's obligation to $698,399.

After noting that most of the three levels of retail space "has remained vacant and left unfinished since the building was completed about a decade ago," the Sun-Times reported, Kaegi "reconsidered that figure after Trump lawyer Patrick McNerney challenged the $19.9 million value that Kaegi's staff originally put on the unfinished space for retail stores in the building. The assessor cut the value even more than the figures McNerney presented. Kaegi agreed to lower the value to $12.5 million. That's about $1 million less than an appraisal McNerney submitted."

Pointing out that 95% of the space sits vacant, a spokesperson for Kaegi defended the rollback.

"Our current vacancy policy states that a property can only receive half of its claimed vacancy," Scott Smith explained. "This is a change from the previous administration, which would reduce the assessed value based on the claimed vacancy, which is not an assessment standard used elsewhere. . . We're definitely treating this property differently than in the past."

The Sun-Times notes that the decrease is having a ripple effect, with the report stating, "The Cook County Board of Review is fighting the state board's decision, which could cost the Chicago Public Schools — which gets the biggest cut of each Chicago taxpayer's property taxes — $500,000. It has appealed to the Illinois Appellate Court."

