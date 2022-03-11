Trump rages at the ‘Big Tech lunatics’ at YouTube for taking down his interview

On Friday, former President Donald Trump issued a furious statement slamming YouTube for removing his podcast with NELK Boys, a group of Canadian content creators who sat down with him for an interview this week.
“Whatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it. In the 24 hours that it was up it set every record for them, by many times."
WATCH: 'Keep your mouth shut!' Morning Joe rips GOP senators for blabbing about Ukraine aid
He then conflated YouTube removing his content with Vladimir Putin blocking independent media from criticizing the invasion of Ukraine in Russia: "In Russia, the people are not allowed to know that they're fighting a war with Ukraine, that's where our media is going, and that's where our Country is going because it quickly follows — just study history."
Watch below:
NEW!\n\nPresident Donald J. Trump:\n\n\u201cWhatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it. In the 24 hours\u2026pic.twitter.com/fZUQYfaCg6— Liz Harrington (@Liz Harrington) 1647007573