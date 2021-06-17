Trump rallies will provide ‘a sense of comfort’ for his supporters: Conservative describes it as a ‘balm’

Donald Trump's upcoming rallies will serve as a "balm" for his supporters who are disappointed he decisively lost the 2020 presidential election and was subsequently banned by social media for inciting violence by pushing his "Big Lie" about election fraud.

"Donald Trump has scheduled the first stop on his long-promised revenge tour against Republicans who spurned him during his quest to overturn the 2020 election outcome and subsequent impeachment," CNN reported Tuesday. "According to a person familiar with the planning, the former President will host his first campaign-style rally in Cleveland on June 26 to support Max Miller, a former Trump administration official and campaign aide who is challenging incumbent GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. The rally marks Trump's first public appearance on behalf of an insurgent Republican candidate -- something party leaders have been dreading from the moment Trump vowed to target GOP incumbents who either voted to impeach him or rejected his false claims of a stolen election."

Matt Schlapp, the head of the American Conservative Union which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was interviewed on Newsmax about Trump's tour.

"His travel is coinciding with these different congressional races," Schlapp noted, mentioning there is "buzz" Trump may try to be Speaker of the House of Representatives if the GOP wins in the midterms.

"These rallies are going to be a real balm for — a real sense of comfort for 75 million Americans who feel canceled, who feel he's been canceled," he explained.

"So I feel like these rallies are going to have a tremendous injection of positive energy into our politics," he said, even though Trump rallies culminated in the January 6th insurrection.

Watch:





[twitter_embed https://twitter.com/newsmax/statuses/1405580464610553859 iframe_id="twitter-embed-1405580464610553859" created_ts=1623951471 name="Newsmax" embed_mobile_width=375 text=".@mschlapp: \"There's a lot of buzz out there that Donald Trump would even be potentially be...Speaker of the House if the Republicans get the majority back.\" [with @JohnFBachman on Newsmax: http://nws.mx/tv\u00a0]pic.twitter.com/mhzrj1cQ3f" embed_desktop_height=552 embed_desktop_width=550 embed_mobile_height=526 id="1405580464610553859" expand=1 screen_name="newsmax"]



