Trump rallies with Gov. Kristi Noem in possible veepstakes hint: ‘South Dakota version of Sarah Palin’
Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump headed to South Dakota Friday for a fundraiser with Gov. Kristi Noem in a visit that puts a fresh spotlight on the possible vice presidential candidate and others who might be on the short list to join his ticket. With Trump maintaining a commanding lead in the Republican presidential primary, GOP insiders are starting to focus on his potential choice for a 2024 running mate and Noem checks some of the most important boxes. Although little known nationally, Noem is a staunch MAGA conservative, a female heartland governor and an effective, youthful campaigner. Noem...

2024 Elections