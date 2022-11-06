‘We're winging it': Trump complains about teleprompter problems at Pennsylvania rally

With a red "Make America Great Again" hat holding down his elaborate hairdo, Donald Trump on Saturday complained about the teleprompters while campaigning for Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.

After arguing his Truth Social is better than Elon Musk's Twitter, the former president went off on a tangent.

"And by the way, if you think it's easy to look at a teleprompter when it's got a 40 mph wind, I feel like a drunken sailor," Trump said.

"Just so you know, I'm winging about 80% of what I'm saying here tonight," Trump said. "These suckers are going back and forth."

"I'm not a drinker so I don't know what it is to be drunk, but I think this would be it," he continued.

"We're winging it tonight, a little bit, hope everyone's enjoying it," Trump said.

