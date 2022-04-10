Trump campaigns on his honesty at North Carolina MAGA rally

Donald Trump campaigned on his trustworthiness at a campaign rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday.

Trump notoriously campaigned on Mexico paying for his border war in 2016 and incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with his "big lie" of election fraud. In fact, The Washington Post documented 30,573 false or misleading claims in four years.

"When The Washington Post Fact Checker team first started cataloguing President Donald Trump’s false or misleading claims, we recorded 492 suspect claims in the first 100 days of his presidency. On Nov. 2 alone, the day before the 2020 vote, Trump made 503 false or misleading claims as he barnstormed across the country in a desperate effort to win reelection," the newspaper reported. "This astonishing jump in falsehoods is the story of Trump’s tumultuous reign. By the end of his term, Trump had accumulated 30,573 untruths during his presidency — averaging about 21 erroneous claims a day."

Not one let reality interfere with his beliefs, Trump told his supporters "I think I'm the most honest human being perhaps that God ever created."







