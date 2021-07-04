WATCH LIVE: Trump rallies his supporters in Florida as he continues to push his 'Big Lie'

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
Former President Donald Trump is returning to the stump on Saturday for his second campaign-style rally since leaving the White House in January after losing the 2020 presidential campaign.
If last week's rally in Ohio is any indication, Trump will list his grievances while continuing to push his "Big Lie" about election fraud.
In an interview with Newsmax before his speech, Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for refusing to overturn the election.
It is Trump's first speech since his company, the Trump Organization, was indicted along with CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Watch live via Newsmax: