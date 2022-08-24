Trump's ‘ready, fire, aim’ strategy happens 'when he's sitting alone': former associate

On Tuesday, The New York Times detailed how former President Donald Trump is left largely flying solo with his legal strategy to fight the FBI investigation into him — with potentially disastrous consequences.

The investigation concerns highly classified documents the former president took with him to his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida, against all protocol, potentially even including nuclear weapons secrets.

"It is possible that Mr. Trump is the only one who knows what material he took with him from the White House," reported Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, and Alan Feuer. "His concentric circles of political advisers, several layers deep when he held power, are also shrinking." As a result of this, "few of Mr. Trump’s advisers appeared to have been aware that [Trump ally John] Solomon was publicizing the letter that the archives had sent to [Trump lawyer Evan] Corcoran. Many of them acknowledged that they had learned of it when reporters began reaching out after Mr. Solomon made it public."

Alan Marcus, who used to work as a consultant for Trump's business, had a blunt assessment for the Times: “He’s so impulsive that he does this on his own.”

"Mr. Marcus described Mr. Trump’s approach to much of his life as 'ready, fire, aim,' as opposed to something more strategic," the report continued. "'So much of the ‘ready, fire, aim’ comes when he’s sitting alone,' he said."

This comes as Trump has moved forward with a lawsuit to try to block the review of the material by the DOJ, although the judge — herself a Trump appointee — appears skeptical of Trump's filing.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump’s legal position is the ‘most vulnerable’ he’s been in his life: biographer