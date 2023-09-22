Reagan presidential library in feud with 'spoiled brat' Trump
Before Donald Trump took his infamous ride down the Trump Tower escalator in 2015, Ronald Reagan was long seen by Republican voters as their ideal president.

However, Politico reports that Reagan's presidential library is now in a feud with Trump, whom one member of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute's board of trustees described as a "spoiled brat in a sandbox."

This same board member told Politico that they would not invite Trump to speak at the library, even though several former Trump officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have spoken there.

"So many of the things that Trump did, and what he stood for, are just not consistent with the Reagan philosophy," explained the board member. "I wouldn’t want to condone what Trump had done by inviting him to speak,” this trustee said. “That would be sort of an acceptance of his behavior over the years.”

One adviser to a board member went even farther in their criticism of Trump and even likened the former president to the main villain from J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series.

“The legacy of Reagan, fair or unfair, right or wrong, was ‘shining city on a hill’ — upbeat and positive and have a beer with Tip O’Neill,” the adviser said. “And Trump is Voldemort. He was the opposite. He wanted to burn everything to the ground, attack people.”

