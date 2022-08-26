Unsealed memo: DOJ feared release of Trump affidavit could ‘provide a roadmap’ to obstruct the investigation

An unsealed Department of Justice memo outlines the DOJ's concerns that releasing the affidavit that formed the basis of the search of Mar-a-Lago might provide a "roadmap" for obstructing the investigation.

In the memo, the DOJ said that it made multiple redactions to the affidavit to protect the integrity of the investigation, including witness identities and grand jury information.

"Although the public is now aware that the government executed a search warrant at the premises owned by the former President and seized documents marked as classified, the affidavit is replete with further details that would provide a roadmap for anyone intent on obstructing the investigation," the DOJ argued.

The department also noted that people who have been publicly identified as having taken part in the Mar-a-Lago search have already been subjected to threats and intimidation.

"FBI agents who have been publicly identified in connection with this investigation have received repeated threats of violence from members of the public," the department argued. "Exposure of witnesses' identities would likely erode their trust in the government's investigation, and it would almost certainly chill other potential witnesses from · coming forward in this investigation and others."

Read the full memo here (PDF).