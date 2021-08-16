Trump mocked for acting like he cares about refugees from the Middle East
In a statement released Monday in response to the chaotic and deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, former President Donald Trump wondered why the Biden administration would withdraw troops "before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country" and who want to "seek refuge."

"Under my leadership, all civilians and equipment would have been removed," Trump's statement read.

But Trump's critics on Twitter aren't buying his sudden concern for Afghan refugees.











As Forbes points out, Trump's newfound stance on Afghan refugees "represents a break with some of his closest allies, like former aide Stephen Miller, who, echoing Trump's long-held anti-immigrant views, has spoken out against taking in Afghan refugees."

