Historian: Trump is relying on his best rhetorical trick as his legal problems escalate

As Donald Trump faces a two-pronged attack, both from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot and the New York Attorney General's probe into his finances, he has continuously tried to frame his growing troubles as having partisan motivations.

Writing in The Guardian, Boston College history professor Heather Cox Richardson says Trump and his loyalists are trying to set up the idea that any kind of attempt to hold him accountable for his actions while in office and outside office is politically motivated.

READ: The 'groyper army' is looking to make white nationalism mainstream – it has key allies in the GOP

"While that argument will undermine the rule of law, there is a twist to it: if Republicans can convince their voters that Democrats have engaged in partisan prosecutions of Trump and his allies, the Republicans can justify partisan prosecutions of Democrats as soon as they get the opportunity, just as Gingrich suggested," Richardson writes. "If this rhetoric works, Trump can undercut legitimate prosecutions, while Democrats will become fair game for partisan prosecutors."

Read the full op-ed over at The Guardian.